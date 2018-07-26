Media player
'It's tough being young and Republican'
These teenagers care about politics. But they say it's not easy going public with their views.
The BBC spoke to young Republicans gathered in Washington for a conference.
Video by Angelica Casas and Luciani Gomes
26 Jul 2018
