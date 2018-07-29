Long watch: Eleven years old and locked up

Video

It was a short-lived policy but a devastating one.

The separation of migrant children from their parents at the border was part of President Trump's zero tolerance policy towards immigrants.

The policy was revoked after a public outcry and 2,500 separated children aged between five and 17 were supposed to be reunited with their families this week.

In Orlando, Florida the family of 11-year-old Brayan is desperately waiting for him to be released.

Reporter: Patricia Sulbaran Lovera Producer: Paul Ivan Harris