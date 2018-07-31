Media player
The woman who pioneered female skateboarding
Cindy Whitehead caused a stir as one of the few girls on the skateboard scene in the 70s.
She quickly became a top-ranked pro skateboarder for vertical riding.
Video edited by Ellen Tsang.
Hear more about the rise of skateboarding on The Documentary from BBC World Service.
31 Jul 2018
