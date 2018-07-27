Trump: 'I want to thank Chairman Kim'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump thanks Kim Jong-un for returning US troops' remains
President Donald Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for returning what is believed to be the remains of 55 US troops killed during the Korean War.
-
27 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44985610/trump-thanks-kim-jong-un-for-returning-us-troops-remainsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window