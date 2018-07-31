The man behind America's 3D-printed guns
Cody Wilson invented the first 3D printed gun.

On August 1 2018, "the age of the downloadable gun formally begins". That is the proud proclamation on the website Defense Distributed - which won its long-running legal battle with the US government - for the right to post online, blueprints for producing guns with a 3D-printer.

The man who sued the government, and forced them to settle in his favour, is Cody Wilson.

