The man behind America's 3D-printed guns

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cody Wilson invented the first 3D printed gun.
On August 1 2018, "the age of the downloadable gun formally begins". That is the proud proclamation on the website Defense Distributed - which won its long-running legal battle with the US government - for the right to post online, blueprints for producing guns with a 3D-printer.
The man who sued the government, and forced them to settle in his favour, is Cody Wilson.
-
31 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window