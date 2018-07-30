Carr fire: 'Grandpa, come and get us'
Ed Bledsoe's wife and two great-grandchildren died in a raging wildfire in northern California.

Melody Bledsoe, 70, and her two great-grandchildren Emily Roberts, five, and James Roberts, four, became trapped before they were able to evacuate their home in Shasta County.

  • 30 Jul 2018
