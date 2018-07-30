Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carr fire: 'Grandpa, come and get us'
Ed Bledsoe's wife and two great-grandchildren died in a raging wildfire in northern California.
Melody Bledsoe, 70, and her two great-grandchildren Emily Roberts, five, and James Roberts, four, became trapped before they were able to evacuate their home in Shasta County.
-
30 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window