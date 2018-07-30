Media player
Donald Trump on Iran: 'If they want to meet, I'll meet'
Donald Trump has said he would be willing to meet the leaders of Iran "any time they want".
At a news conference with Italy's PM, the US president said he wouldn't set any preconditions on an Iran meeting.
In May the US left the deal which curbed Iran's nuclear activities in return for the lifting of international sanctions.
Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have traded hostile warnings via speeches and Twitter.
30 Jul 2018
