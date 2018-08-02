How this 'cute couple' became social media stars
Musical.ly, Tik Tok and OurFire: From cute couple to video stars

Millions of people log into musical.ly every day - and this couple is one of the app's big names.

OurFire post videos that have earned them a huge legion of fans.

