Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
See some of the world's earliest photographs
Salted paper prints were one of the first forms of photography, a technique unveiled in Britain in 1839.
This innovation is now the subject of a new exhibition in Connecticut, featuring more than 100 seldom-displayed salt prints on loan from the Wilson Centre for Photography in London.
Video by Bill McKenna and Felicia Barr
-
05 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window