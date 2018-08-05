See some of the world's earliest photographs
Salted paper prints were one of the first forms of photography, a technique unveiled in Britain in 1839.

This innovation is now the subject of a new exhibition in Connecticut, featuring more than 100 seldom-displayed salt prints on loan from the Wilson Centre for Photography in London.

Video by Bill McKenna and Felicia Barr

