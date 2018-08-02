Korea remains: Identifying fallen US soldiers

Korea remains: Identifying the fallen US soldiers
Fifty-five boxes believed to contain the remains of US troops killed during the Korean War have been returned by North Korea.

Dr Victor Weedn, a forensic pathologist and expert in identifying armed forces remains, spoke to the BBC about the next steps in identifying and repatriating the soldiers.

