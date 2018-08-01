Media player
Mexico crash: 'We had just taken off then the plane fell'
A passenger plane has crashed in the Mexican state of Durango, but all 103 people on board survived.
One of those was Lorenzo Nunez who described a "strong explosion" moments after take off.
01 Aug 2018
