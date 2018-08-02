White House clash over Trump media attacks

Video

Ivanka Trump has said that she does not think the media are the "enemy of the people".

Her comments came hours before the UN’s special rapporteur on press freedom said her father, US president Donald Trump, increased the risk of journalists being attacked through his comments about the media.

David Kaye and Edison Lanza of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights said verbal attacks by the President and his administration undermined press freedom.

At a Trump rally in Tampa Florida on Tuesday, the president's supporters screamed insults at reporters covering the event.

Also on Thursday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders refused to acknowledge that the media were not an enemy of the people.