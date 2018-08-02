Private world of FDR shown in video from 1934
Private world of FDR shown in newly released videos

Home videos of former US president Franklin D. Roosevelt have been released for the first time.

They show the president, who carefully protected his image after he was disabled by polio, relaxing with friends in 1934.

  • 02 Aug 2018
