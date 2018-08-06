Want to rent this Palo Alto penthouse?
Inside the Palo Alto penthouse which costs $35,000 per month in rent

A four-bedroom Palo Alto penthouse has been rented for $35,000 per month, leaving locals worried about how high the real estate market in Silicon Valley will go.

