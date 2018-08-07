'It's both hopeful and disturbing to be liberal in US'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Young and liberal in America: 'It's both hopeful and disturbing'

As part of the Ask America project, the BBC spoke to young activists at a political convention for progressives in New Orleans.

If you have story ideas or questions about the US you want us to explore please let us know. You can email askamerica@bbc.co.uk or use #BBCAskAmerica.

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins

  • 07 Aug 2018
Go to next video: 'It's tough being young and Republican'