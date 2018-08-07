'It's both hopeful and disturbing to be liberal in US'

Media player
Young and liberal in America: 'It's both hopeful and disturbing'
As part of the Ask America project, the BBC spoke to young activists at a political convention for progressives in New Orleans.
If you have story ideas or questions about the US you want us to explore please let us know. You can email askamerica@bbc.co.uk or use #BBCAskAmerica.
Video by Hannah Long-Higgins
07 Aug 2018
