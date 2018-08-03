Media player
Meet Nasa's commercial flight astronauts
The first US flights to the International Space Station since the shuttle programme ended are scheduled to blast off in 2019.
Nasa says four crews of two will travel in the commercially-funded craft built by SpaceX and Boeing.
