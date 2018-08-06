Human chain forms to save swimmers
Human chain forms to save swimmers in Michigan

People on a beach on the shore of Lake Michigan formed human chains to try to rescue swimmers caught in rough water on Sunday.

At least two people are reported to have died and others were taken to hospital after being pulled from the lake.

  • 06 Aug 2018
