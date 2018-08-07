Exhibit A in the case against Trump?

Media player
How a meeting he wasn't at could hurt Donald Trump
The US president has said a meeting with Russian lawyers in 2016 was to get dirt on Hillary Clinton.
The BBC's Rajini Vaidyanathan explains why this might come back to hurt him.
07 Aug 2018
