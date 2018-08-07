Media player
The Brooklyn scene you don't hear about
Brooklyn has become known the world over as a hipster's paradise. But black-owned businesses are challenging the perception that gentrification in this part of New York City has pushed out African American entrepreneurs.
Video by Olivia Lace-Evans
07 Aug 2018
