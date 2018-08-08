Media player
Charlottesville: 'Since when do we call a Nazi a good person?'
A year ago, Heather Heyer was killed at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville when a self-confessed neo-Nazi drove into a crowd of counter protesters.
President Trump condemned violence "on many sides" and was widely criticised for drawing a moral equivalency between the far right and the counter demonstrators.
One year on, we spoke to the victim's mother, Susan Bro.
Warning: Some listeners may find some parts of the interview upsetting.
08 Aug 2018
