Video

A year ago, Heather Heyer was killed at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville when a self-confessed neo-Nazi drove into a crowd of counter protesters.

President Trump condemned violence "on many sides" and was widely criticised for drawing a moral equivalency between the far right and the counter demonstrators.

One year on, we spoke to the victim's mother, Susan Bro.

Warning: Some listeners may find some parts of the interview upsetting.