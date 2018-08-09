The girl who beat the skin colour bullies

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Kheris Rogers: The 11 year old girl who beat the skin colour bullies
Eleven-year-old Kheris Rogers was bullied in school for her dark complexion, but has turned herself into a positive role model for others.
Video by Aakriti Thapar
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45123781/kheris-rogers-the-11-year-old-girl-who-beat-the-skin-colour-bulliesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window