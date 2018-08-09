US President Trump is 'killing' his party

Video

US President Donald Trump has been the best recruiter for the Democratic Party, the associate chair of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, has said.

He told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that President Trump's actions were “killing” the Republican Party in the long term and “splintering” it like no-one else.

