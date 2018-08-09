US President Trump is 'killing' his party

Media player
Jaime Harrison: Donald Trump 'killing' Republican Party
US President Donald Trump has been the best recruiter for the Democratic Party, the associate chair of the Democratic National Committee, Jaime Harrison, has said.
He told BBC Hardtalk’s Stephen Sackur that President Trump's actions were “killing” the Republican Party in the long term and “splintering” it like no-one else.
You can see the Hardtalk interview in full on Thursday 9 August 2018 on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel and after on BBC iPlayer (UK only).
09 Aug 2018
