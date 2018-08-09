Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Footage shows attack on Sikh man, 71, in California
An attack on a 71-year-old Sikh grandfather in California has been caught on camera.
Footage showed Sahib Singh Natt being confronted by two men.
Police say they are investigating it as an attempted robbery, not a hate crime.
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45137176/footage-shows-attack-on-sikh-man-71-in-californiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window