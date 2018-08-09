Footage shows attack on 71 year old Sikh man
Footage shows attack on Sikh man, 71, in California

An attack on a 71-year-old Sikh grandfather in California has been caught on camera.

Footage showed Sahib Singh Natt being confronted by two men.

Police say they are investigating it as an attempted robbery, not a hate crime.

