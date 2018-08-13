Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US mid-term elections: Truth-seeking scientists run for office
"Scientists are not natural politicians... but they solve problems and defend principles," says Valerie Horsley.
She's one of a record number of scientists who are running for office in the US in 2018.
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45146113/us-mid-term-elections-truth-seeking-scientists-run-for-officeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window