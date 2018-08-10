'There will be racism until the day we die'

Video

As part of the Ask America project, the BBC asked African Americans in New Orleans what they think about the current state of race relations in the US.

You can hear other voices and perspectives from around the country at bbc.com/AskAmerica.

And if you have suggestions for story ideas or questions about the US you want us to explore please email us at askamerica@bbc.co.uk or use #BBCAskAmerica.

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins