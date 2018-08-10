Traffic stop ends in dramatic shootout
Routine traffic stop ends in dramatic shootout

A routine traffic stop became a dramatic shootout in Pennsylvania when a driver resisted arrest.

The video of the November 2017 encounter has been released following Daniel Glary's conviction on two counts of attempted murder.

The officer injured in the shooting has recovered. The authorities agreed to provide the video to the media saying it show it showed the officers acting professionally and with restraint.

