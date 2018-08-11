Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stolen Seattle plane seen flying erratically
Residents in the US state of Washington capture footage of a plane that had been stolen from Seattle-Tacoma international airport.
-
11 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window