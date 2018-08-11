'I'm going to try to do a barrel roll'
Stolen plane: 'I'm going to try to do a barrel roll'

Audio recordings have emerged of a man telling air traffic control he would attempt aerial stunts with the empty passenger plane he had stolen from an airport in Seattle.

Footage filmed by bystanders shows two F15 fighter jets pursued the plane, which later crashed in Puget Sound.

The airline employee at the controls is not believed to have survived.

  • 11 Aug 2018
