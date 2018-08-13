Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Omarosa: The secretly recorded audio tapes
Former Trump adviser Omarosa Manigault Newman has released what she says is a tape of a phone call from the US president after her dismissal last year.
She also recorded White House Chief of Staff John Kelly dismissing her.
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window