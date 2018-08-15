Media player
Police considering charges against woman who pushed teen off bridge
Jordan Holgerson, 16, is recovering from six broken ribs and punctured lungs after falling 60ft into water.
Police in Vancouver, Washington say they have finished an investigation into the incident and are considering charges against the woman who pushed her.
15 Aug 2018
