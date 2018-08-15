Teen pushed off bridge in Washington state
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Police considering charges against woman who pushed teen off bridge

Jordan Holgerson, 16, is recovering from six broken ribs and punctured lungs after falling 60ft into water.

Police in Vancouver, Washington say they have finished an investigation into the incident and are considering charges against the woman who pushed her.

  • 15 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Video shows teenager being struck by lightning