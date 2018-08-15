John Brennan's security clearance revoked

Video

US President Donald Trump has revoked the security clearance of the former head of the CIA, John Brennan.

Mr Brennan has criticised the president, including over his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he called "nothing short of treasonous".

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, who read a prepared statement by the president, said that access to classified information was being reviewed for former FBI director James Comey, who Mr Trump fired last year.