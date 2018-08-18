Media player
Islam and the Olympics with fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad
Having won a bronze medal for the USA at the Olympics in 2016 in Team Sabre, Ibtihaj Muhammad has written about the challenges she faced as a young fencer.
She shares her experience of being a Muslim and African American athlete in a sport that’s normally associated with whiteness and wealth.
You can listen to our full interview with Ibtihaj Muhammad here.
Camera: Aakriti Thapar Producer: Sophia Smith Galer
18 Aug 2018
