Faith and fencing
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Islam and the Olympics with fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad

Having won a bronze medal for the USA at the Olympics in 2016 in Team Sabre, Ibtihaj Muhammad has written about the challenges she faced as a young fencer.

She shares her experience of being a Muslim and African American athlete in a sport that’s normally associated with whiteness and wealth.

You can listen to our full interview with Ibtihaj Muhammad here.

Camera: Aakriti Thapar Producer: Sophia Smith Galer

  • 18 Aug 2018
Go to next video: 'People ask me if I shower in my hijab'