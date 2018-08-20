Media player
What Americans get wrong about 911
The US emergency number has been misused by white people feeling threatened by African Americans who are simply mowing a lawn or leaving an Airbnb.
As 911 marks its 50th year in operation, are these nuisance calls a new trend?
Video by Angélica M Casas
20 Aug 2018
