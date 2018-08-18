Faith and fencing

Media player
America's first hijab-wearing athlete
Having won a bronze medal for the USA at the Olympics in 2016 in Team Sabre, Ibtihaj Muhammad has written about the challenges she faced as a young fencer.
18 Aug 2018
