Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is roaring US economy a mirage?
President Donald Trump often celebrates the buoyant US economy under his leadership, but one number seems stuck.
The BBCs Paul Blake has been looking at real wages - which are potentially holding down the American consumer.
-
21 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window