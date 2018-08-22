Drastic new security measures in US schools
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Drastic new security measures in US schools

As students return to classrooms after the summer break, many schools are introducing new tactics to try to prevent shootings. But do they have any chance of keeping pupils safe?

Video by Hannah Long-Higgins

  • 22 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Florida shooting survivors sing at Tonys