Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Venezuela crisis: Why has 7% of the population fled the country?
Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil have all received thousands of migrants from Venezuela in recent years.
As the numbers increase tensions are rising, but what is behind the mass exodus?
-
22 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45263332/venezuela-crisis-why-has-7-of-the-population-fled-the-countryRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window