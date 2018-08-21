Media player
Donald Trump: 'Manafort's a good man'
President Donald Trump has spoken to reporters after his former campaign manager Paul Manafort was found guilty on eight charges, including tax fraud and bank fraud.
The jury at Mr Manafort's trial failed to reach a verdict on 10 other charges and the judge declared a mistrial on those.
The president did not comment on separate guilty pleas which were entered by his former lawyer Michael Cohen.
21 Aug 2018
