Violent would-be robbery caught on camera
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Two men and a woman arrested over $75,000 attempted robbery

CCTV has been released of the moment of an attempted robbery on a woman who police say had just withdrawn $75,000 from a bank in Texas.

The video shows a struggle between the victim, her husband and two men which left the woman critically injured.

Two men and a woman have been arrested over the incident.

  • 22 Aug 2018
Go to next video: ICE arrests man driving pregnant wife to hospital