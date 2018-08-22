Violent would-be robbery caught on camera

Media player
Two men and a woman arrested over $75,000 attempted robbery
CCTV has been released of the moment of an attempted robbery on a woman who police say had just withdrawn $75,000 from a bank in Texas.
The video shows a struggle between the victim, her husband and two men which left the woman critically injured.
Two men and a woman have been arrested over the incident.
22 Aug 2018
