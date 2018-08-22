Trump: 'Where is the collusion?'

Video

President Trump addressed the probe into alleged Russian election meddling at a rally in West Virginia shortly after his former lawyer and ex-campaign chief appeared in separate court cases.

"Where is the collusion?" Mr Trump asked repeatedly.

And he told reporters former campaign chief Paul Manafort's conviction for fraud had "nothing to do with Russian collusion".

Mr Manafort's case was the first criminal case arising from the justice department probe into alleged Russian election meddling. None of the charges related to collusion with Russia in the election.