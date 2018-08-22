Media player
Manafort trial: The moment everyone starting running
As news broke about US President Donald Trump's ex-campaign chairman Paul Manafort being convicted of tax and bank fraud, journalists started to run into and out of the court.
Phones were not permitted in the courtroom, which meant that reporters had to physically deliver the information.
One woman's sprint from the Manafort trial brought her viral fame, her skilled dash in a blue dress catching the attention of a world absorbing the dramatic political developments.
22 Aug 2018
