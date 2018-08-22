Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Cohen's lawyer: 'It is indisputable... that Trump directed Cohen'
Michael Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, says his client is telling the truth about the allegation that President Trump directed him to make payments to pay off two women.
-
22 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45278463/michael-cohen-s-lawyer-it-is-indisputable-that-trump-directed-cohenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window