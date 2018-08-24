Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Could a porn star payment bring down Trump?
US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen said he was instructed by Mr Trump to make hush money payments to his alleged lovers, including adult film actress Stormy Daniels.
Could those payments lead to the end of his presidency?
-
24 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window