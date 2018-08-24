Could a porn star payment bring down Trump?
Video

US President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen said he was instructed by Mr Trump to make hush money payments to his alleged lovers, including adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Could those payments lead to the end of his presidency?

  • 24 Aug 2018
