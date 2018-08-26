Albright in tribute to 'honourable' McCain

Media player
Madeleine Albright in tribute to 'honourable' John McCain
The former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright told the BBC about her memories of the late US senator and presidential candidate, John McCain.
She recalled his time as a Vietnam prisoner of war, saying that the Republican was "independent-minded" as a result of his experiences.
The six-term Republican senator died on Saturday from brain cancer aged 81.
26 Aug 2018
