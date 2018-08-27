'Suspect took his own life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Jacksonville shooting: 'Suspect took his own life'

Two people have been shot dead by a gunman at an entertainment complex in Jacksonville.

They named the killer as David Katz, 24, from Baltimore. Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters:

"There were three deceased individuals at the scene, one of those being the suspect who took his own life".

  • 27 Aug 2018
Go to next video: 'I saw a man running with a gun'