Jacksonville shooting: 'Suspect took his own life'
Two people have been shot dead by a gunman at an entertainment complex in Jacksonville.
They named the killer as David Katz, 24, from Baltimore. Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters:
"There were three deceased individuals at the scene, one of those being the suspect who took his own life".
27 Aug 2018
