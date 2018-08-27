Media player
John McCain's farewell statement to Americans
John McCain, who died on Saturday aged 81, left a farewell statement, which has been read by a family spokesman.
Rick Davis, former presidential campaign manager for the senator, read the statement at a news conference in Phoenix, Arizona.
27 Aug 2018
