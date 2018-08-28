'John taught us how to lose'

Media player
Senator Lindsey Graham's tribute to his friend John McCain
Senator Lindsey Graham has given an emotional speech about his close friend and colleague Senator John McCain, who died on Saturday.
28 Aug 2018
