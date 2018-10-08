Coping with my daughter's new face
Video

Katie Stubblefield: Coping with our daughter's new face

Katie and her parents describe what it has been like adjusting to life since she underwent a face transplant last year.

Colm Flynn interviewed the family in Cleveland, where the 22-year-old is recovering.

Edited by Angélica M Casas

  • 08 Oct 2018
