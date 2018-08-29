Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jamel Myles' mother: 'I blame myself for my son's suicide'
Nine-year-old Jamel Myles took his own life days after returning to school in Denver, Colorado, following the summer holidays.
His mother, Leia Pierce, says it was because of homophobic bullying. She spoke to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.
-
29 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-45343328/jamel-myles-mother-i-blame-myself-for-my-son-s-suicideRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window