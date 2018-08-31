Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Aretha Franklin funeral service
The funeral of music icon Aretha Franklin is taking place in Detroit, Michigan.
The 76-year-old soul singer died of cancer on 16 August.
Bill Clinton, Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande are among those due to address the service.
-
31 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window